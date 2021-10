Football

'It's always a challenge to restart the engines after the break' - Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, speaking on Friday ahead of his side's English Premier League clash against west London neighbours Brentford on Saturday, highlighted that it's always difficult to get going straight after an international break. He said it was a challenge to "restart the engines" but, on the other hand, he noted that his players were used to it.

00:00:40, an hour ago