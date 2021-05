Football

'It's always the difficult one' - Pep Guardiola on the tricky nature of semi-final second legs

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that it is the second leg of the semi-finals that are always the most tricky in football. Guardiola's City team are aiming to reach the final of the Champions League for the first time in his tenure. They lead French champions PSG 2-1 after the first leg.

00:00:28, an hour ago