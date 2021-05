Football

'It's big!' - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp thrilled to finish third after tough period for club

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that it is a "massive achievement" for his side to finish third in the Premier League table. At one stage Liverpool were way out of the Champions League places and Klopp himself was under extreme pressure. However they have pulled it back impressively in the final weeks.

00:00:48, 39 minutes ago