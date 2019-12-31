Getty Images
It's coming home...? What is your one football prediction for 2020?
After an incredible 2019 in the world of football our writers give their predictions for 2020.
Euro 2020 predictions
Tom Adams: It’s coming home. England WILL win Euro 2020. They’ve got the players, they’ve got a decent manager, and they’ve effectively got home advantage given they will play all their group games at Wembley – and potentially the semi-final and final too if they make it that far. Which they will. Because they are going to win it.
Ola Fisayo: Belgium v France Euro final, France to win on penalties, Axel Witsel to miss his pen.
James Gray: England are finally going to win something.
Peter Sharland: England are going to win Euro 2020 off the back of a Tammy Abraham Golden Boot and Mason Mount Golden Ball…
Ben Snowball: Norway qualify for, and then win, Euro 2020.
Freddie Clayton: Rashford to win Euro 2020 golden ball for best player.
Marcus Foley: Ukraine to win the Euros.
And beyond...
Michael Hincks: Tears for Cristiano Ronaldo as Juventus' semi-final exit to Man City in the Champions League is followed by a group-stage failure with Portugal at Euro 2020. No sixth Ballon d'Or for you, sorry.
Carrie Dunn: Phil Neville's Team GB will not win the Olympic women's football tournament.
Dan Quarrell: Liverpool are going to win not only the Premier League, but retain their Champions League crown too. Jurgen Klopp’s side have already racked up a formidable lead at the turn of the year and will be able to cruise to their first title since 1989/90 before turning their attention to becoming champions of Europe yet again.
