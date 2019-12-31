It's coming home...? What is your one football prediction for 2020?

Euro 2020 predictions

Tom Adams: It’s coming home. England WILL win Euro 2020. They’ve got the players, they’ve got a decent manager, and they’ve effectively got home advantage given they will play all their group games at Wembley – and potentially the semi-final and final too if they make it that far. Which they will. Because they are going to win it.

Ola Fisayo: Belgium v France Euro final, France to win on penalties, Axel Witsel to miss his pen.

James Gray: England are finally going to win something.

Peter Sharland: England are going to win Euro 2020 off the back of a Tammy Abraham Golden Boot and Mason Mount Golden Ball…

Ben Snowball: Norway qualify for, and then win, Euro 2020.

Freddie Clayton: Rashford to win Euro 2020 golden ball for best player.

Marcus Foley: Ukraine to win the Euros.

And beyond...

Michael Hincks: Tears for Cristiano Ronaldo as Juventus' semi-final exit to Man City in the Champions League is followed by a group-stage failure with Portugal at Euro 2020. No sixth Ballon d'Or for you, sorry.

Carrie Dunn: Phil Neville's Team GB will not win the Olympic women's football tournament.

Dan Quarrell: Liverpool are going to win not only the Premier League, but retain their Champions League crown too. Jurgen Klopp’s side have already racked up a formidable lead at the turn of the year and will be able to cruise to their first title since 1989/90 before turning their attention to becoming champions of Europe yet again.