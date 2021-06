Football

'It's crazy' - Kevin De Bruyne on matching Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo as two-time PFA winner

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was named the The Professional Footballers' Association Men's Players' Player of the Year for the second successive season and in doing so equaled a feat the only Thierry Henry and Crisitiano Ronaldo had managed.

00:00:38, 17 hours ago