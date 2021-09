Football

'It's crazy, makes no sense' - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on possible ban of Brazilian players

Pep Guardiola says it makes no sense that Manchester City are still waiting to find out if they can play Ederson or Gabriel Jesus against Leicester on Saturday. "Right now at 1.35 it isn't clear," Guardiola said. "Hopefully they can play we'll wait and see if there is good news. The club didn't inform me anything. We will wait tommorow if they can play or not."

00:01:39, 4 minutes ago