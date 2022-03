Football

'It's fake' - Pep Guardiola dismisses Premier League title talk after Manchester City down United in derby

Pep Guardiola dismisses title talk after Manchester City beat Manchester United 4-1 in the derby. "I have the feeling many things are going to happen. Tight games are going to happen. Yeah the rumour is we already are the champions from Liverpool. We have six points, but it's fake because you have one more game to play."

00:01:08, an hour ago