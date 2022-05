Football

'It's his choice' - Didier Deschamps on Olivier Giroud absence and Kylian Mbappe transfer news

'It's his choice' - Didier Deschamps gives his views on Olivier Giroud's absence and Kylian Mbappe's transfer news. "I'm fine with Kylian Mbappe, he's French and he's going to the French team, it's his choice. No, I never give advice, at the most they can ask me for an opinion but that's none of your business, it's their decision."

00:01:16, 8 minutes ago