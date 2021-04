Football

'It's impossible' - Pep Guardiola says no player can replace Sergio Aguero in Man City lore

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that whilst a player may be able to replace Sergio Aguero's goals they will never be able to replace what he means for the club. It has already been confirmed that Aguero, City's record goal-scorer, will leave the Premier League leaders at the end of the season when his contract expires.

00:00:26, an hour ago