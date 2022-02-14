Football

'It's like a final' - Mauricio Pochettino on PSG's clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16

Mauricio Pochettino believes PSG's match against Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League could just as well be the final of the competition as the two sides battle it out to reach the quarter-finals. "There isn't a favourite," Pochettino said. "I think it's a knockout game that could also be the Champions League final because of the names of the two teams, the players and the quality."

