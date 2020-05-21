‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

Stage 19, Pinerolo - Risoul (162km)
Round 7, Eugene
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Thomas Tuchel is not a fan of loud music.
In a worst case scenario PSG could lose Edinson Cavani, Mauro Icardi AND Kylian Mbappe this summer.
German football expert Florian Bogner joined Game of Opinions to discuss a Bundesliga opening weekend.
German football expert Florian Bogner joined Game of Opinions to discuss the Bundesliga’s opening weekend.
In today’s Euro Papers, Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Lautaro Martinez.
Bayer Leverkusen cruised to a 4-1 win at Werder Bremen on Monday as the German Bundesliga completed its first full round of matches after resuming competition.
La Liga took another step towards a restart on Monday, with the green light given to group training after a period of training individually.
Eden Hazard admitted he is ''very happy'' to be back training in larger groups with his Real Madrid teammates on Monday.
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has warned that players will need "four to five weeks" of training before Premier League football can return.
Brugge boss Philippe Clement has taken the unusual step of saying star striker Emmanuel Dennis should move on.