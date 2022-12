Football

'It's not an honour to face Lionel Messi' - Australia's Milos Degenek ahead of last-16 clash with Argentina

Australia defender Milos Degenek described the Socceroos' progression to the knockout phase at Qatar 2022 as an "historic achievement" on Thursday, as he reflected on the 1-0 win over Denmark that secured the runners-up spot in Group D and a place in the last 16 for only the second time in the nation's history.

00:01:46, 2 hours ago