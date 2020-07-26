It's not been easy to understand Sarri, says Bonucci

TURIN, Italy, July 27 (Reuters) - Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci admitted that it had not been easy to adapt to the tactics of coach Maurizio Sarri after his side clinched the Serie A title for the ninth season in a row on Sunday.

"This season was the most beautiful and difficult title of all," said Bonucci, who has been present for eight of the nine last seasons.

"We struggled to interpret the coach's instructions at times ... We started on a new journey with a lot of scepticism around us but we kept giving everything, despite a few slip-ups."

Bonucci added that a lot of adjustment was needed following the unexpected three-month stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, especially since they had to play in front of empty stands once Serie A action resumed last month.

"It's been a complicated year for everyone," he added. "It's been tough to re-start the championship without the spectators and it was difficult to get going again after so many months without playing.

"It's the most beautiful because we wanted it and we suffered for it."

Sarri, famous for his complex tactics, took over this season from Massimiliano Allegri, who led Juventus to their previous five titles.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, in his second year at the club, said on Instagram that he was "very happy for the second successive title and to continue help building the history of this great and splendid club." (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

