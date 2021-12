Football

'It's not so cool' - Jurgen Klopp reveals three more Liverpool players have Covid-19 ahead of Chelsea clash

Jurgen Klopp: "We have three new Covid cases in the team and a few more in the staff, so it's not so cool at the moment. But that's it. I'm not because we still have to make the whole process, get a proper PCR, this kind of thing. But you will see the day after tomorrow on the team sheet, it's really clear then who is effected or infected."

00:00:42, 29 minutes ago