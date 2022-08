Football

'It's not the first time and it won't be the last time' - Antonio Conte on fracas with Thomas Tuchel

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte said on Thursday that he and Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel "must accept" any punishment doled out by the Football Association following last week's fiery clash at Stamford Bridge - but the Italian is expecting to avoid a touchline ban.

00:01:20, an hour ago