'It's too easy to bully us' - Thomas Tuchel reeling from Chelsea loss to Southampton

An irate Thomas Tuchel said his Chelsea side need to "toughen up" and berated their "soft" defending as they were beaten 2-1 by Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Tuesday. Raheem Sterling gave Tuchel's men a first-half lead but goals from Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong handed Chelsea their second league defeat of the season

00:01:16, 33 minutes ago