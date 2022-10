Football

'It's up to him' – Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo scoring 20 goals this season

Erik ten Hag thinks Cristiano Ronaldo can kick on and score as many goals as he did last season for Manchester United. The Portuguese forward scored the third in a 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday, bringing a close to the animosity between player and manager. And Ten Hag believes that his side are creating enough chances for Ronaldo to go on a scoring spree.

00:00:57, 4 minutes ago