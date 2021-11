Football

'It's who I am' - Mikel Arteta insists that his touchline row with Jurgen Klopp was justified

Mikel Arteta insisted that his touchline row with Jurgen Klopp was justified, saying: "It's who I am. If I feel like this I will react. If I feel I have to defend my players I will do it."

00:01:02, 2 hours ago