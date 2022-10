Football

‘It was a reality check’ – Erik ten Hag on Man City thrasing of Man Utd in Manchester derby

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag thanked Pep Guardiola for showing his team the levels they need to aspire to. Manchester City beat ten Hag's men 6-3 at the Etihad on Sunday, totally dominating their city rivals. "We get a reality check with Man City, so we know that we have to step up," said ten Hag.

00:01:56, an hour ago