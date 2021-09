Football

'It was a really hard-fought victory' - Mikel Arteta on 1-0 win over Burnley

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was impressed with his side's battling qualities after a 1-0 victory at Burnley clinched them back-to-back Premier League wins. Martin Odegaard's first-half free-kick gave Arsenal the edge at Turf Moor and they held on for a hard-fought three points to further ease the pressure on Arteta.

00:01:24, an hour ago