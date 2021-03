Football

‘It was amazing but…’ – Zlatan Ibrahimovic on his return for Sweden in a World Cup qualifier

Zlatan Ibrahimovic called his return to action for Sweden in a World Cup qualifier “amazing”, but he missed the atmosphere usually provided by fans. The 39-year-old AC Milan striker made his return to action against Georgia. He failed to add to his tally of 62 international goals, but did provide the assist for Viktor Claesson to score the only goal in the 35th minute.

00:01:13, 9 hours ago