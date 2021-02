Football

'It was an admin error' - Ajax forget to add Sebastien Haller to their Europa League squad

Clubs still competing in the Europa League were permitted to add three more players to their roster by Tuesday’s deadline but Ajax included only Oussama Idrissi, who joined on loan from Sevilla last week. Broadcaster NOS said Ajax had forgotten to put Haller on the player list and were now “investigating all possibilities to correct the error, but the chance that this will succeed is very small”.

