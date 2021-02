Football

'It was good Lionel Messi asked for more intensity - Barcelona's Ronald Koeman defends his reaction

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman defended his players for a perceived lack of attitude despite their 3-0 win against Elche on Wednesday. "I haven't seen those pictures, but everybody has seen that we lacked some intensity and rhythm with the ball. I think it was a good think that Messi, as captain, asked his teammates for more intensity. "

