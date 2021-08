Football

'It was something I could not say no to' - Grealish gives 1st Man City interview

Jack Grealish speaks for the first time as a Manchester City player following his big-money transfer from Aston Villa. The England international has joined the Premier League champions for a reported £100m fee and has been given the number 10 shirt vacated by club legend Sergio Aguero after the Argentine joined Barcelona earlier this summer.

00:01:19, an hour ago