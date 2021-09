Football

'It was still a draw!' - Diego Simeone on why he didn’t celebrate Antoine Griezmann goal for Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid head coach: "I didn't celebrate because it was still a draw and there was time left and we wanted to win. But afterwards I was very happy for him, he is a great player and I have no doubts that he will bring a lot to this team. But we will demand a lot from him, and he knows it."

00:01:09, 18 minutes ago