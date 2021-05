Football

'It was the perfect match' - Thomas Tuchel delighted with Chelsea win against Fulham

Reaction as Chelsea tightened their grip on a top-four finish in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Fulham on Saturday. An 18th clean sheet for Thomas Tuchel - and a third win in four matches - saw fourth-placed Chelsea open up a six-point gap on West Ham Untied in fifth. Kai Havertz scored both goals for the Blues.

