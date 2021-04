Football

'It will be a dream come true' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on lifting a trophy with Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that it will be a dream come true if he can lift a trophy with the club. Solskjaer has lost four semi-finals as United manager and will take charge a fifth on Thursday as his side take on Italian side Roma in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

00:00:33, an hour ago