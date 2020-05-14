Football

Italian sports boss sees "99% chance" of Serie A restart in June

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
11 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

May 14 (Reuters) - The head of Italy's Olympic committee (CONI) believes there is a "99 percent" chance that the government will allow the Serie A soccer league to resume on June 13, he said on Thursday.

However, CONI president Giovanni Malago said he could not predict whether clubs would be able to complete the season.

Serie A clubs voted on Wednesday to set June 13 as the resumption date for the league, which has been suspended since March 9, although the final decision rests with the government.

Football

Returning to training felt like being a child again, says Atletico's Savic

16 MINUTES AGO

"I'd say there is a 99% chance that Serie A can resume on June 13," Malago told state broadcaster Rai, although he was less confident of getting all the remaining games played.

"To talk about the chances of it finishing, you would need a crystal ball," he said.

"It's a real risk, but Serie A's primary and only objective is to re-start."

Serie A still has 12 rounds of matches to play plus several outstanding games postponed from earlier rounds. Juventus lead the standings by one point from Lazio while Lecce, SPAL and Brescia occupy the relegation places.

Malago said the government might also change its stance on the issue of how to deal with a player testing positive -- a major sticking point so far.

The Health Ministry insists that the player's entire squad would have to go into a 14-day quarantine, which would mean matches being postponed and could play havoc with the fixture list if players at a number of teams tested positive.

The Italian football federation (FIGC) says that isolating the affected player would be sufficient providing the rest of the squad remain negative.

"I do not know the reason for the (health ministry) decision but I am told it is one that could be reviewed," Malago said.

Meanwhile, the FIGC said an inspection team would begin inspecting Serie A clubs to make sure they followed health guidelines.

"The inspection unit will verify that the training sessions of the professional clubs are carried out in accordance with the protocols which have been indicated," it said. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Keith Weir)

Premier League

Henry v Scholes, Cantona v Giggs - Who is the greatest ever Premier League player?

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Brighton striker Murray questions Premier League restart plans

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Returning to training felt like being a child again, says Atletico's Savic

16 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Henry v Scholes, Cantona v Giggs - Who is the greatest ever Premier League player?

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Brighton striker Murray questions Premier League restart plans

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Soccer-Who will be inside stadiums when Bundesliga returns

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

00:01:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

See Barcelona's coronavirus protocol in action when Ter Stegen arrives for training

00:00:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Angelino: Why you should support Leipzig in the Bundesliga

00:00:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'Time to get going again' - Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz on Bundesliga return

00:00:58
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'My idol!' - Halep star-struck by Henin on Tennis Legends

12/05/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'I'm back' - Mike Tyson teases possible comeback in viral workout video

12/05/2020 AT 09:25
Play Icon
Athletics

World Athletics Championships in Eugene moved to 2022

08/04/2020 AT 12:25
Judo

Rabat Grand Prix in Morocco cancelled due to Corona virus outbreak

04/03/2020 AT 15:32
Australian Open

Australian Open 2019 - Live TV details, dates, schedule, odds, tickets and draw

13/01/2019 AT 11:15
Play Icon
Cycling

Giro Classics: Nibali reflecting on his winning finish in 2013

11/05/2020 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Liverpool 'ready to pounce' as Lyon forced to sell star - Euro Papers

11/05/2020 AT 10:52
Play Icon
UEFA Nations League

Dramatic Van Dijk equaliser sends Netherlands through at France's expense

19/11/2018 AT 20:32
Premier League

Paper Round: United want £140m for Pogba, City eye De Ligt and Mahrez

19/04/2018 AT 21:59
Liga

Lionel Messi: Eto'o and Henry great, but Neymar and Suarez the best

01/06/2015 AT 13:01
View more

What's On (3)

Previous articleReturning to training felt like being a child again, says Atletico's Savic
Next articleStrip clubs of titles for salary cap breaches, says Premiership review