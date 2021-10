Football

'Italy are the best not just in Europe, but the world' - Spain boss Luis Enrique previews Nations League clash

Ahead of Spain's Nations League semi-final clash against Italy on Wednesday, Luis Enrique says Euro 2020 champions Italy are the best national team in the world right now. He told reporters: "For sure at the moment they are one of the best teams not only in Europe – the best team in Europe, but in the world."

00:01:25, an hour ago