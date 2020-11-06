The FIGC said in a statement that the 55-year-old was asymptomatic and in self isolation at his home in Rome.

Italy have three fixtures in the next two weeks - a friendly against visiting Estonia on Wednesday followed by Nations League matches at home to Poland on Nov. 15 and in Bosnia on Nov. 18.

Football
Premier League Top Scorers
40 MINUTES AGO

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Premier League
Guardiola predicting wide open title race
AN HOUR AGO
Football
Fixture pile-up could affect performances at Euros, World Cup - FIFPRO
2 HOURS AGO