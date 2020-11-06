The FIGC said in a statement that the 55-year-old was asymptomatic and in self isolation at his home in Rome.
Italy have three fixtures in the next two weeks - a friendly against visiting Estonia on Wednesday followed by Nations League matches at home to Poland on Nov. 15 and in Bosnia on Nov. 18.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)
