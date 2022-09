Football

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci doesn't know Ivan Toney's name - but still rates him

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci says he has watched videos of the new England player – Ivan Toney – but says that he has a lot of talent. “Regarding the new player, we will see. I have seen some videos of him these days. He has a lot of talent,” said Bonucci.

00:01:17, 18 hours ago