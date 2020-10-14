Lorenzo Pellegrini put Italy ahead in the 16th minute but Donny van de Beek levelled nine minutes later as the Dutch ended a run of three games without scoring.

The game could have gone either way in an end-to-end second half but neither side could put the finishing touch to their approach work.

Italy, with six points from four games, were overtaken at the top of League A Group One by Poland who beat Bosnia 3-0 and have seven. The Dutch are third with five. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)

