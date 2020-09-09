Tonali, 20, has made 89 appearances for Brescia, who were relegated in July, and scored seven goals.
He made his senior Italy debut last October and has three international caps.
"He is one of the most promising young talents in international football. Sandro has a love for the club and an understanding of its values that will add to what we want to build together," Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis said in a statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
