Italy put nine past Armenia to finish with perfect record

Italy put nine past Armenia to finish with perfect record
By Reuters

30 minutes agoUpdated 27 minutes ago

PALERMO, Italy, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Italy thumped hapless Armenia 9-1 on Monday to complete their Euro 2020 qualifying group with a perfect record and extend their record-breaking run to 11 successive international wins.

Twenty-year-old Nicolo Zaniolo scored a brace, his first international goals, while Ciro Immobile also scored twice as Italy, already qualified, completed Group J with 30 points from their 10 games.

Italy also beat the United States in a friendly before the group stage began and their winning run is the longest in their 109-year history.

Armenia finished fifth with 10 points and were eliminated as they have cannot qualify through the playoffs. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react