Italy put nine past Armenia to finish with perfect record

Twenty-year-old Nicolo Zaniolo scored a brace, his first international goals, while Ciro Immobile also scored twice as Italy, already qualified, completed Group J with 30 points from their 10 games.

Italy also beat the United States in a friendly before the group stage began and their winning run is the longest in their 109-year history.

Armenia finished fifth with 10 points and were eliminated as they have cannot qualify through the playoffs. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)