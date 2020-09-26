Italy's regions had suggested that the current limit of 1,000 spectators be increased to 25% of stadium capacity, which would have allowed nearly 20,000 fans at bigger stadiums such as the San Siro in Milan and Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

However, the government's technical-scientific committee (CTS) said on Saturday that such a move would be premature due to the COVID-19 situation.

"The CTS believes that. ...current conditions do not allow the participation of spectators in outdoor and indoor events in the manner indicated in the document prepared by the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces," it said in a statement.

The CTS added that it may reconsider its decision once it has more information about the impact on the COVID-19 situation of the re-opening of schools earlier this month. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

