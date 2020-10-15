The Juventus forward flew back to Italy in a private jet on Wednesday to go into quarantine at home.

Vincenzo Spadafora, the sports minister, was asked during a radio interview if Ronaldo might have broken health rules in doing so and he replied: "Yes, I think so, if there hadn't been any specific authorisation from the health authority."

Football
EFL clubs reject Premier League's £50m rescue offer
39 MINUTES AGO

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli said no rules had been broken.

"You must call the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of the Interior and have them explain what has been violated," Agnelli said during a news conference.

Juventus said on Wednesday that Ronaldo had returned on a medical flight "authorised by the competent health authorities".

Ronaldo played a friendly against Spain and a Nations League match against France before he tested positive and was forced to miss the 3-0 win over Sweden on Wednesday. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

Football
Neville heads manifesto calling for major English football reform
AN HOUR AGO
Football
Hasenhuettl says Project Big Picture would create boring Premier League
2 HOURS AGO