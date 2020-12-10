Paolo Rossi, Italy's goalscoring hero from their victorious 1982 World Cup campaign, has died at the age of 64.

"Such terribly sad news: Paolo Rossi has left us," RAI Sport presenter Enrico Varriale tweeted.

"Unforgettable Pablito, who made all of us fall in love in that summer of 1982 and who was a precious and competent work colleague in RAI over recent years."

Rossi's wife, Federica Cappelletti, posted a photo of herself and her husband on Instagram along with the words "per sempre" - "forever".

"There will never be anyone like you, unique, special ..." Cappelletti later wrote in Italian on Facebook.

Rossi won two Serie A titles, a European Cup and a Coppa Italia with Juventus but will be most fondly remembered for lighting up the 1982 World Cup in Spain with six goals.

His selection in the Italy squad came after a two-year ban for a match-fixing scandal and was initially criticised by pundits, who wrote him off as out of shape.

But they were left eating their words when he struck one of the World Cup's great hat-tricks against Brazil.

Italy's 3-2 victory in that classic encounter in the second group phase booked them a place in the semis against Poland, where Rossi again made the difference.

He sunk the Poles with a brace in a 2-0 win that fired his side into the World Cup decider against West Germany.

Rossi then scored Italy's first in a 3-1 victory that gave them their third World Cup title and their first since 1938.

Paolo Rossi scored Italy's opening goal against Germany in the 1982 World Cup final Image credit: Getty Images

He won the Golden Boot as the top scorer and Golden Ball as the player of the tournament, a campaign regarded as one of the best individual World Cup performances of all-time.

He was also awarded the 1982 Ballon d'Or as Europe's top footballer.

PERSONAL REDEMPTION

Born in Prato, Tuscany, Rossi played his entire club career in Italy. He was banned for three years in 1980 as part of the nation's infamous "Totonero" match-fixing scandal but always denied any wrongdoing.

The ban was later reduced to two years, allowing him to carve out his slice of World Cup history and win "personal redemption."

"On one hand I felt fulfilled. I said to myself, 'you've made it'," he said in a FIFA documentary in 2018.

"On the other hand, I was disappointed that all of this just ended. The World Cup was over."

He also scored three goals at the 1978 World Cup in Argentina. With a total of nine goals, he remains Italy's joint highest scorer at the World Cup with Roberto Baggio and Christian Vieri.

Italians woke on Thursday to media eulogies for one of the country's favourite football sons.

Rossi was "the one who beat Zico's Brazil, Maradona's Argentina, Boniek's Poland and in the final, the Germany of Rummenigge," La Gazzetta dello Sport said on its website.

Former Italy Prime Minister Matteo Renzi tweeted: "In our hearts, forever. Farewell Pablito."

Germany's former World Cup winner Jurgen Klinsmann tweeted: "Dear Pablito, we always remember you!"

WHO WAS PAOLO ROSSI?

EARLY YEARS

Made his professional debut for Juventus in 1973 but after struggling with injuries was loaned to Como, where he made his Serie A debut.

Initially played as a right winger, he made six league appearances for the club but failed to score.

Career began to flourish after joining Lanerossi Vicenza, where he was played as a centre forward.

Was top scorer in Serie B with 21 goals in the 1976-77 season, helping his side earn promotion, and in the following campaign netted 24, becoming the first player to top the scoring charts in the top two divisions in consecutive seasons.

Made his first World Cup appearance in 1978, scoring three goals and recording four assists as Italy finished fourth.

After making his move to Vicenza permament in 1978 and while he scored 15 goals in the 1978-79 campaign he could not prevent them from going down to Serie B.

Was disqualified from club and international football for three years for his involvement in the 1980 betting scandal.

The ban was later reduced to two years but Rossi missed the 1980 European Championship with Italy. Rossi always denied the charges.

Paolo Rossi against Brazil at the 1982 World Cup Image credit: Getty Images

WORLD CUP HERO

After returning to Juventus in 1981 he was selected for the World Cup the following year, scoring a hat-trick against Brazil, both goals in a semi-final win over Poland and the first of Italy's three goals in their victory over West Germany in the final.

With six goals he won the Golden Boot as the top scorer of the tournament and was awarded the Golden Ball award for the best player of the tournament.

Awarded Ballon d'Or in 1982.

Won two league titles with Juventus as well as the European Cup in 1985, and played for AC Milan and Hellas Verona in the last two seasons of his career before retiring in 1987.

Finished his international career with 20 goals and 48 caps and remains Italy's joint all-time top goalscorer in the World Cup with nine goals in 14 appearances alongside Roberto Baggio and Christian Vieri

