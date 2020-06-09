Football

Italy transfer window to run from Sept. 1-Oct. 5

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 9 (Reuters) - The Italian Football Federation has said the summer transfer window will open on Sept.

1, two months later than scheduled, and close on Oct. 5.

Soccer in Italy has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the season is set to spill over into August.

England's Football Association is discussing proposals to move its transfer window to August from June while France's Football Federation opened its window on Monday for domestic transfers, Sky Sports reported.

Serie A, which was suspended on March 9, is due to resume on June 20 and finish on Aug. 2. If a new suspension makes completing the season impossible an algorithm would be used to calculate final standings. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

