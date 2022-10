Football

'Italy will be complicated for England' - Gareth Southgate on Euro 2024 qualifying draw

England have been drawn to face European champions Italy in qualification for Euro 2024. Italy beat Gareth Southgate's team on penalties in the Euro 2020 final last summer and conquered them again 1-0 in the Nations League last month. The Three Lions will also face Ukraine, who they beat in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, along with North Macedonia and Malta.

00:01:11, 09/10/2022 at 21:30