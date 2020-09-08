The 21-year-old AS Roma player, one of Italy's most promising young players, was out of action for the first six months of this year after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

On Monday, he hurt his left knee and was taken off the field in obvious pain and distress.

"It's a sprain of some importance. He's coming out of that long rehabilitation process for the other cruciate and he's obviously worried, as we are as well," said Italy's team doctor Andrea Ferretti.

Roma said Zaniolo would undergo tests after returning to Rome on Tuesday.

"The club can confirm that Nicolo Zaniolo suffered a trauma to the left knee during Italy’s match on Monday night," said the club in a statement. "The player will undergo diagnostic and clinical tests to assess the full extent of the injury."

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

