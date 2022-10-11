According to reports published on Tuesday in both Spain and France, the 23-year wants to leave the Ligue 1 champions in the January transfer window, just months after signing a new contract.

RMC, Marca, Le Parisien and L'Equipe all say that Mbappe wants to leave the club because of a breakdown in relations with the senior management.

Speaking on BT Sport ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League games, French football journalist Julien Laurens confirmed the reports, saying Mbappe feels "betrayed" by unkept promises by the club when he signed a new deal.

Former England international Aluko hit out at Mbappe's attitude.

“It's always negative. I think he’s one of top players in the world and the news about him is always negative,” said Aluko on BT Sport.

“Even when you watch games earlier in the season his body language with the rest of the players was negative.

“He’s just signed a new deal in May, didn't go to Real Madrid when everyone thought he was going to go, and now there's new speculation.

“I'd actually love to see him doing an interview, to hear it from him and understand where he's at with the club because it's just always perpetually negative around Mbappe.”

Former West Ham and Chelsea midfielder Cole accused the France international of being immature.

He said: “It’s absurd the amount of supposed power he has been given by the club.

“It'll be easy for Kylian to come out. There's so many platforms to go: “Listen, guys, this is the situation - I'm with my team and we're going to get ready, I'm looking forward to the weekend’, just to kill it.

“But it’s obviously him and his people just letting it be out there.

“He’s an amazing talent but he strikes of immaturity. You can see that as an ex-player watching him play by his body language.

“He seems to be throwing tantrums a lot, it's not good.”

Calling on Mbappe to speak on the matter, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand turned to the camera directly, saying: “I mean Kylian…we talk a lot. Just come to me. Speak to me. I’ll do this for you, man.

“Just come to me, we'll do a one-to-one. We spoke last time on Between the Lines and, you know what, you spoke perfect English.

"It was great, we can get this done, quash all the rumours and get back to playing football.”

