PA Sport

It’s coming home – Liverpool prepare for triumphant return

By PA Sport

3 hours agoUpdated 40 minutes ago

Thousands expected to turn out for Champions League trophy parade.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was not letting the Champions League trophy out of his grasp as his side prepared to return home from Madrid.

The England international displayed the silverware to photographers as Jurgen Klopp’s side headed to their team coach on Sunday morning ahead of the flight back to Merseyside.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and manager Jurgen Klopp were all smiles on a sunny morning as they departed the Eurostars Madrid Tower Hotel.

Mohamed Salah, left, leaves Liverpool's hotel as Jordan Henderson follows with the Champions League trophy
Liverpool Depart for the UK
Manager Jurgen Klopp waves to photographers as he heads for the team bus
Roberto Firmino gives a thumbs-up gesture
Sadio Mane
John W Henry
