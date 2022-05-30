Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic is set to be reunited with his former manager Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

The 33-year-old’s contract at Inter Milan expires at the end of June, when he is expected to join Spurs on a two-year deal, if his medical is successful.

Perisic was part of Conte’s team at the San Siro when Inter won the Serie A title in the 2020-21 season.

In his latest campaign, Perisic scored ten times in all competitions, including two in the Coppa Italia final where he put in a man-of-the-match performance as Inter beat Juventus 4-2 after extra time to win the trophy.

Landing Perisic will see Tottenham add another highly experienced international to the ranks, with 113 Croatia caps to his name.

Despite speculation - often prompted by himself - surrounding his future, Conte is preparing for another season in north London following productive talks with managing director of football Fabio Paratici.

Conte’s reportedly been told he will be backed with the addition of six or seven new players during the summer transfer window, with Perisic fitting the Italian’s desire to bring more experienced players to the club.

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster is also expected to arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when his contract expires on the south coast next month.

