He will become one of the transfers that Antonio Conte is being backed with after the Italian football manager confirmed that he would remain in north London.

Ad

One of the assurances that the manager wanted was that he’d be given the financial freedom to bring in players of his choice.

Premier League Conte to stay on as Tottenham boss next season after crunch talks 18 HOURS AGO

Perisic has worked under Conte before, with the two of them winning Serie A during the 2020/21 season with Inter.

The winger turned 33-years-old earlier this year, which certainly isn’t the type of player that chairman Daniel Levy would be keen to sign; however, in keeping Conte happy and rewarding him for clinching Champions League football on the final day of the season, the signing will go ahead.

Conte said that securing a top-four finish was one of the biggest challenges he has ever faced as a coach.

Chelsea were also interested in the Croatian, but sanctions from the UK government effectively halted any transfer talks as the club had much bigger matters to attend to.

Perisic has been an Inter player since 2015; however, he spent Conte’s first season at the Italian club on loan at Bayern Munich, where he won the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal, and the Champions League.

Alongside the league title, he won the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana with Inter Milan.

This season, they looked to retain the league title under new manager Simone Inzaghi, and they were pushed into a thrilling title race that went all the way until the final day.

However, their inter-city rivals just edged it out, scoring three goals in 36 minutes to beat Sassuolo 3-0 and secure the club’s first Scudetto since 2011.

Perisic was also part of the Croatia team that reached the 2018 World Cup final, having beaten Denmark and Russia early in the knockout stages.

Against England in the semi-finals, Croatia fell behind to an early goal by Kieran Trippier, but Perisic scored an equaliser in the second half before Mario Mandzukic sealed their place in the final.

Perisic also scored in the final against France, but it wasn’t enough, with the eventual champions winning 4-2, taking home their second World Cup title.

Transfers Chelsea to spend £200m to compete with Man City and Liverpool – Paper Round 24/05/2022 AT 23:15