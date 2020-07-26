J.League cancels match, Nagoya players positive for coronavirus

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japan's J.League said on Sunday it was cancelling a soccer match between Nagoya Grampus and Sanfrecce Hiroshima scheduled later in the day after players tested positive for the coronavirus.
Two players and a staff member on the Nagoya team tested positive for the virus, media reports said.
The top division restarted its season in early July after four months of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by William Mallard)
Football
Spurs' Dier says abuse from supporters must be taken more seriously
AN HOUR AGO
Football
Spurs' top-four push came too late, says Mourinho
2 HOURS AGO
Football
Hapless Sassuolo have four goals disallowed in Napoli defeat
7 HOURS AGO
Related Topics