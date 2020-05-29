Football

J.League's top tier to restart on July 4

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
16 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - The J.League announced on Friday that its top division would restart on July 4 following a four month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executives from Japan's top soccer clubs voted to resume the season after restrictions were lifted across the country this week.

Each team had only played one league match when the J.League was suspended in late February.

Football

UEFA to fasttrack competitions in one venue - Getafe president

38 MINUTES AGO

Due to the restrictions still in place to prevent the further spread of the virus, the matches will be played in empty stadiums without fans. (Reporting by Jack Tarrant Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Premier League

How do FA Cup plans affect the Premier League?

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Koeman postponed check-up just weeks before heart attack

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

UEFA to fasttrack competitions in one venue - Getafe president

38 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

How do FA Cup plans affect the Premier League?

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Koeman postponed check-up just weeks before heart attack

2 HOURS AGO
Football

AC Milan president opposes plan to restart with Cup matches

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

00:01:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Does leaked memo reveal Barca transfer policy? - Euro Papers

00:01:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

00:01:32
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
UK Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Mark Allen - the final as it happened

09/12/2018 AT 22:13
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

26/05/2020 AT 15:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Bike legend Bayliss makes racing comeback at 48

13/12/2017 AT 09:52
Giro d'Italia

Dumoulin lead slashed after toilet break as Nibali wins Stage 16

23/05/2017 AT 15:15
Bundesliga

Lewandowski: Klopp made me a more complete player

10/11/2015 AT 16:02
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleUEFA to fasttrack competitions in one venue - Getafe president
Next articleStarting on snow and ending up on ice: part two of Yann Ehrlacher’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented