Football

Jack Wilshere: Former Arsenal midfielder says his Danish move is to get out of his comfort zone

Jack Wilshere says he agreed to join Danish club AGF when he decided it was the right time to "move out of his comfort zone". The former Arsenal and West Ham United midfielder has been without a club since he was released by Bournemouth last summer. He has since trained with Arsenal and Italian side Como, but until now hasn't been able to agree a deal to play with any club.

00:02:11, 44 minutes ago