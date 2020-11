Football

Jack Wilshere in the UAE: Hard to watch Arsenal not doing well

Jack Wilshere said he is currently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to "improve fitness" as he is attempts to find another professional football club. The 28-year-old has been a free agent since he left English Premier League side West Ham United at the end of the last transfer window on 5th October, after the former Arsenal midfielder agreed to cancel his contract by mutual consent.

