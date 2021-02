Football

Jackie Chan scores ‘ghost goal’ in Brazil

Paysandu were leading Manaus 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa Verde quarter-finals first leg when, in the 71st minute, striker Jackie Chan unleashed a shot from distance. The ball hit the crossbar, bounced down and then away from goal - however assistant referee Paulo Cesar de Almeida ran to the centre of the pitch and referee Eduardo Tomaz Valadao awarded a goal.

