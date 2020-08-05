Jadon Sancho and the evolution of the English transfer record since £1m Trevor Francis

Will Jadon Sancho become the most expensive British player in history?

Paul Gascoigne, Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand have held the title, so too Andy Carroll and Raheem Sterling, but now Jadon Sancho looks set to become the most expensive English footballer of all time.

Some 41 years ago history was made when Trevor Francis became the first £1m signing when moving from Birmingham City to Nottingham Forest in 1979.

Fast forward to 2020 and the record for an English player now stands at £80 million, with United supposedly ready to eclipse the figure they paid for Harry Maguire in 2019 to secure Sancho's arrival at Old Trafford.

It has been some journey from Francis to Maguire (and we suspect Sancho soon), and we take a look at the evolution of transfer fees with regards to English players…

February 1979 - Trevor Francis - £1,180,000

Birmingham City to Nottingham Forest

Trevor Francis (left) at the press conference where he became the first British player to break the £1 million mark when he was signed by Brian Clough (right) for Nottingham Forest on February 9, 1979 Image credit: Getty Images

September 1979 - Steve Daley - £1,450,000

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Manchester City

Manchester City footballer Steve Daley at Maine Road in Manchester, circa September 1979. Daley joined the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a British record transfer fee of £1,437,500 Image credit: Getty Images

October 1981 - Bryan Robson - £1,500,000

West Bromwich Albion to Manchester United

Bryan Robson signs for Manchester United prior to the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford, Manchester on 3rd October 1981 Image credit: Getty Images

May 1984 - Ray Wilkins - £1,500,000

Manchester United to AC Milan

English footballer Ray Wilkins, midfielder with A C Milan, pictured together with his son Ross on his shoulders holding a personalised scarf in Milan prior to the start of 1984-85 Serie A season on 17th September 1984 Image credit: Getty Images

July 1989 - Chris Waddle - £4,250,000

Tottenham Hotspur to Olympique de Marseille

English professional footballer Chris Waddle, midfielder/winger with Olympique de Marseille, pictured on the pitch at the club's Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France during the 1989-90 season circa July 1989 Image credit: Getty Images

July 1991 - David Platt - £5,500,000

Aston Villa to Bari

England footballer David Platt of Bari greeting the supporters at the Stadio San Nicola in Bari, Italy, circa September 1991 Image credit: Getty Images

June 1992 - Paul Gascoigne - £5,500,000

Tottenham to Lazio

Paul Gascoigne of SS Lazio embraces his President Gianmarco Calleri during the Serie A 1992, Italy Image credit: Getty Images

January 1995 - Andy Cole - £7,000,000

Newcastle United to Manchester United

Manchester United footballer Andrew Cole, circa 1995 Image credit: Getty Images

June 1995 - Stan Collymore - £8,500,000

Nottingham Forest to Liverpool

Stan Collymore, Liverpool 1995 Image credit: Getty Images

July 1996 - Alan Shearer - £15,000,000

Blackburn Rovers to Newcastle United

6 Jul 1996: Alan Shearer of Newcastle United during his press Conference at St. James'' Park in Newcastle Image credit: Getty Images

July 2002 - Rio Ferdinand - £29,100,000

Leeds United to Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand and Sir Alex Ferguson hold up a Manchester United shirt for the press following Rio Ferdinand's signing for the club Image credit: Getty Images

January 2011 – Andy Carroll - £35,000,000

Newcastle United to Liverpool

New signing Andy Carroll of Liverpool poses with his shirt at Anfield on February 3, 2011 in Liverpool, England Image credit: Getty Images

July 2015 - Raheem Sterling - £49,000,000

Liverpool to Manchester City

Raheem Sterling signs for Manchester City Image credit: Getty Images

July 2017 - Kyle Walker - £53,000,000

Tottenham to Manchester City

Kyle Walker signs for Manchester City, Manchester City's new signing Kyle Walker holds his shirt Image credit: Getty Images

August 2019 - Harry Maguire - £80,000,000

Leicester City to Manchester United

Harry Maguire of Manchester United looks around the Aon Training Complex after signing for the club at Aon Training Complex on August 04, 2019 Image credit: Getty Images

August 2020 – Jadon Sancho - £90,000,000?

Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United

Jadon Sancho Image credit: Getty Images

